Two held under cheating cases in Avadi & Chennai

CHENNAI: In separate incidents of cheating in Avadi and Chennai, two men were arrested for swindling crores of rupees from two persons. In the Avadi case, the victim had invested Rs 29.6 crore in an online trading company and in the Chennai case, the victim gave Rs 2 crore to get a loan of Rs 100 crore.

According to Avadi Central Crime Branch police, the accused was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim (34) of Triplicane. He got acquainted with the victim, R Ashwath (32), on social media. Promising higher returns through online trading, he got a total of Rs 29.6 crore. But when Ashwath tried to contact him later, Mohammad did not answer his calls. The cyber crime team traced the bank account and nabbed Mohammad.

In Chennai, the accused was identified as M Mohammad Dawood Khan alias Uday Krishna alias Udaya Prakash. He had met the victim, Sanivarapu Venkata Siva Reddy, in November 2023 and promised him a Rs 100 crore loan. In the name of processing fee and other charges, he took Rs 2 crore from Reddy.

As neither the money or the loan was received, Reddy lodged a complaint. Uday was nabbed at Royapettah on Monday. Inquiries revealed that he and his associates were involved in 18 similar cases across TN, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Some of his associates were arrested under the Goondas Act.