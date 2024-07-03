Two killed in clash among drug gangs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three youngsters were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering two others at New Perungalathur near Tambaram on Monday due to previous enmity over ganja trade.

According to Peerkankaranai police, the deceased were identified as A Annamalai (22) and Jilla alias Tamilarasan (22), both from New Perungalathur. They were unemployed and sold ganja to earn quick money, the police said.

There was a conflict between the duo and one of their friends, Sonu alias Gopalakrishnan (23), who also sold ganja and painkiller tablets in the locality. Three of them used to quarrel about the sale of drugs whenever they met, added police.

A police officer told TNIE, “On Monday, Annamalai called Gopalakrishnan’s wife as the latter did not have a mobile phone. Annamalai verbally abused her and made death threats against Gopalakrishnan. She informed her husband about this.”

A furious Gopalakrishnan soon contacted Annamalai and asked him to come to a spot at midnight in Gundumedu to “talk things through”. Gopalakrishnan went to the spot in an auto rickshaw with his two friends — Arif (22) and Vijay (23) — and picked up the duo.

As per police, Gopalakrishnan and his friends attacked Annamaalai and Tamilarasan with steel rods and a knife in the auto. They slashed their necks and dumped the bodies at a graveyard in the locality. When the three asked the auto driver, who was Gopalakr­ishnan’s acquaintance, to take them to another place, the driver excused himself and fled the scene, said police.

However, around 3am, the auto driver lodged a complaint at Peerkankaranai police station. The police recovered the bodies and sent those to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. A murder case was registered.

On Tuesday evening, Gopalakrishnan, Arif and Vijay were arrested and a probe is under way. After an inquiry, the trio will be sent for judicial remand, added police.