Blue Avengers win over Silver Strikers in TNCA Freyer Trophy

CHENNAI : A Madhumitha Anbu (4/25) and YS Kayal Sirpiga (86 n.o) stepped up to help Blue Avengers beat Silver Strikers by nine wickets in TNCA Freyer Trophy one day tournament 2024-25. Batting first, Silver Strikers were all out for 164 before Blue Avengers chased down the target in 28.4 overs. Brief scores: Silver Strikers 164 in 47.4 ovs (Anusha 44, A Madhumitha Anbu 4/25) lost to Blue Avengers 168/1 in 28.4 ovs (YS Kayal Sirpiga 86 n.o); Purple Blazers 186 in 40.1 ovs (C Shushanthika 37, S B Keerthana 47, BM Shrinidhi 3/41) lost to Red Rangers 187/3 in 40.2 ovs (K Hashini 65, Sanjana Suman 45 n.o); Pink Warriors 235/8 in 50 ovs (S Pavithra 80) bt Green Invaders 156 in 34.4 ovs (MU Poojashrini 45); Yellow Challengers 196 in 48 ovs (M Anurakini 92, Nida Rehman 3/32) lost to Orange Dragons 199/5 in 43.5 ovs (Kosuri Yogyasri 88)

GS Bharat Kishore shines

GS Bharat Kishore took three wickets in each innings as Namakkal handed Thoothukudi an innings defeat in the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 Tournament 2024-25 (2nd Stage Pre-Quarter Finals matches) held from June 28-29 at various venues of Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi were bowled out in the first innings for 56 thanks to a four-fer from VA Kalaiarasan and Bharat Kishore. In the second innings, they could only manage 116/8 as Namakkal won by an innings and 105 runs. Brief scores: Thiruvallur: Thiruvallur 228 in 83.4 ovs (V Dharshan 78, MS Prajwol Nath 4/61) & 116/5 in 40 ovs (MS Prajwol Nath 3/48) drew with Kanyakumari 148 in 62.3 ovs (S Sachin 3/37, S Kiran Raj Yadav 3/35); Namakkal: Thoothukudi 56 in 45.1 ovs (VA Kalaiarasan 4/8, GS Bharath Kishore 3/17) & 116/8 in 40 ovs (T Mahendran 58, GS Bharath Kishore 3/26) lost to Namakkal 277/8 in 90 ovs (K Dev Dharshan 64, S Sri Nithish 62, C Akash 3/55, B Kaushik Rattan 5/86); Tirunelveli: Tirunelveli 178 in 84.5 ovs & 94/9 in 38 ovs (SP Shanvaessh 4/45) drew with Tiruppur 109 in 62.3 ovs (K Lagan 5/17); Madurai: Madurai 80 in 48.3 ovs & 83/6 in 36.4 ovs (K Dharsan 4/17, A Rithin 3/15) drew with Coimbatore 265 in 89.5 ovs (Hariharan 140, Deekshidhan 3/69); Vellore: Erode 240 in 89.1 ovs & 72/1 in 18 ovs (M Nihil Jeganaath 50 n.o) drew With Vellore 164 in 69.3 ovs (Syed Ibrahim Ghouse 41, T Sanjith 6/39, GU Basil Ahamed 4/39); Kancheepuram 120 in 65.1 ovs & 207/6 decl in 39.5 ovs (G Yogeshwar Rajan 73) bt Krishnagiri 148 in 52.3 ovs (Hajeesh Nirmal Prabhu 5/29) & 112/2 in 40 ovs (R John Calvin 70 n.o); Salem: Dindigul 134 in 56 ovs & 94/2 in 29 ovs (SP Dhashwin 55) drew with Salem 295 in 87.4 ovs (Mohammed Saafir 75, Mohammed Arfaz 80, S Sri Hari 3/51); Dharmapuri: Dharmapuri 116 in 62.3 ovs & 124/6 in 32.3 ovs (K Sharan 46) drew with Chengalpattu 358 in 90 ovs (AI Aswin 106, R Rishi 68, R Krithik Sai 55, M Praveenkumar 5/75).