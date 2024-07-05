Cows on road claim 2 lives

CHENNAI: Two people died in separate road accidents involving stray cattle at Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil on Wednesday night. In Guduvanchery, Selvaraj (54) and his wife Vijaya (54) were travelling on a bike along the GST Road when a cow crossed the road suddenly.

Selvaraj lost control of the bike and fell to the ground. While both suffered head injuries, Vijaya died on the spot. Selvaraj is under treatment at a government hospital. In Singaperumal Koil, a 48-year-old man, Thulukanam, died after a truck hit him while he was trying to escape a cow that was chasing him. A cow from a herd had begun to chase him when he was walking along the road.