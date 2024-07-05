TNAWB proposes ban on horse ownership for repeat offenders to curb abuse

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has proposed a committee to ban horse ownership for repeat offenders responsible for preventable deaths of horses caused by malnourishment and abuse. Before issuing licences, the report stated, owners should be inspected for adequate space and income.

TNAWB member Shruti Vinodh Raj, who prepared the report, said the board has been receiving complaints of ongoing abuse of beach horses, especially on Marina and Besant Nagar beaches. The board received 20 complaints of horse abuse and registered 10 horse deaths between October 2023 and May 2024. Overall, the city has 160 registered beach horses –– 93 for joyrides and the rest for events like weddings and film shoots.

Shruti told TNIE there are instances of multiple horse deaths under some owners, mainly due to lack of exercise, proper diet and water. “Since it can be a question of livelihood for some, a committee can be formed to ensure repeat offenders are banned from horse ownership. Others who have the means to own and properly care for the horses may be issued licences,” she said.

The report mentioned that owners must submit identification, proof of income, vaccination and medical records of horses signed by a veterinarian and history among other details for new horse purchases.

Between August and November 2023, 12 horses died and 21 equines were treated at the emergency and critical care unit, stated a report from Madras Veterinary College.