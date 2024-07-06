FutureWork Meet ’24 held

CHENNAI: As the traditional workplace is changing due to technological disruption and global instability, experts suggested that new-age workers must immediately adapt and learn, during a deliberation here on Friday. During the FutureWork Meet 2024 organised by Nasscom, experts said artificial intelligence (AI) won’t take away jobs but make workspaces more efficient.

Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, stressed AI’s role in enhancing productivity, importance of continuous learning and evolving hybrid work models.

Anu Madgavkar, partner, McKinsey and Company highlighted the need to boost productivity through AI. She highlighted critical considerations for business leaders, including navigating labour shortages and challenge of reskilling workforces. She said demand for tech skills is soaring.

Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, South Asia Head, Eurasia Group, underscored the disruptions in global supply chain and global instability. He said as global companies plan to protect their business, there is a high demand for skilled workers.

Gopakumar Subramonian, Senior VP, Global Services, Fiserv spoke on future-proofing workforce, encouraging acquisition of clustered skills to embrace generative AI.