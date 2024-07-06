High-level probe into hoax bomb threats on: CoP

CHENNAI: Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday said the city police are coordinating with international agencies to conduct a high-level investigation into the frequent instances of hoax bomb threats in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of a renovated parking facility for the press and the public at the Commissioner’s Office in Vepery, he said that a certain level of progress has been made in the investigation and soon, the suspects who sent the threats will be nabbed. A standard operation procedure has already been issued to schools to deal with the hoax bomb threats.

When asked about the new criminal laws, he said that there has been no problem in filing the cases. Training has been given to the law & order and crime officers and personnel of the Greater Chennai Police to deal with the new criminal laws, which would soon be extended to other wings as well, he added.