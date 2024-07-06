Woman dies by suicide in Government Stanley Hospital bathroom

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman who attempted suicide and got admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, took the extreme step inside the hospital bathroom on Thursday. Police said that the deceased, J Amudha, a flower vendor, was upset after her husband verbally abused her for defaulting payment on a self-help group loan amounting to Rs 1 lakh.

“A few months ago, she obtained a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a self-help group of which she was a member. However, Amudha failed to pay it back on time and this led to frequent arguments between her and her husband Johnson (50), a daily wage labourer. Dejected by his verbal abuse, she tried to end her life on Wednesday,” a police source said.

Her neighbours admitted her to Government Stanley Hospital. However, she died by suicide inside the hospital bathroom on Thursday night. A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)