City, suburbs likely to receive more rain on July 8

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburbs received widespread rains on Sunday evening. The regional meteorological centre said that evening/nighttime rains are likely to continue on Monday as well.

The maximum temperature in the city will be around 35-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 27-28 degrees Celsius. As per the RMC, the city received 12.07cm of rainfall between July 1-7, which is 92% higher than the normal rainfall of 6.3cm for this period during the southwest monsoon. Water logging was reported in some parts of the city including Choolaimedu, Guindy, Madipakkam, and Pallikaranai.

In Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rains have been forecasted for some places till July 13, while thunderstorms are likely in one or two places on Monday. This is due to the prevalence of moderate westerlies/south westerlies over the region.

Madurai airport registered a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Chennai’s Nungambakkam registered 36.4 degrees Celsius. From 8.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday, Poonamallee in Tiruvallur registered 0.8cm rainfall and Chembarambakkam in Kancheepuram, 0.6cm.