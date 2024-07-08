Of wheels, and the spirit of womenhood

CHENNAI: Actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Arun Vijay flagged off the 23rd edition of The Duchess All Women Car Rally on Sunday from Savera Hotel. SM Vaidya, chairman, M Sudhakar, executive director (Regional Services) SR, M Anna Durai, executive director and state head (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry) from IndianOil Corporation, Faheem of Cars India and Shrenik Nahar of JJ Jewellery Mart, also graced the event.

Nina Reddy, one of the founders of Duchess Club and the managing director of Savera Hotel, was also present at the event along with the other founders of the club Sujatha Mundra, Rathi Neelakandan, Anu Sachidev, and Anu Agarwal.

The rally celebrated the spirit and accomplishments of women drivers from diverse backgrounds. It included a special category for families along with other categories such as All Women, Regular, Experts, Novice, BOB category, and IOCL category. The participants covered a scenic route of 50 to 65 km, featuring unique challenges and clues. Organised by AA Motorsport Solutions and approved by FMSCI, the event was one of excitement and camaraderie among participants.