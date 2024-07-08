The culture of hand creations

CHENNAI: Do-it-yourself does not exist in the DNA of most Indians. We like things served to us on a platter. Silver, it need not essentially be, but to be served is a must. Every task in this nation has been designed to be sub leased. There is a designated professional for everything, especially if you belong to the privileged strata.

To be fair, contemporary urban Indian society has been trying its best to incorporate the do-it-yourself or DIY ethos from beyond our shores. We stand in long-winding queues, huffing down each other’s necks in carefully designed wedding halls, carrying our plates down buffet aisles. We politely smile when 5-star hotels serve our tea in parts that we need to piece together to make our cuppa. We order furniture and other paraphernalia that also come in parts which we then assemble together, religiously following printed instructions. We certainly have been trying, no doubt!

Human history has always evolved on the DIY principle. Mankind knew no other mode of survival. This hands-on activity was the only way in a world devoid of professional specialisations back in the day. Homes, tools, clothing, food — everything had to be handmade. DIY was omnipresent and an intrinsic part of human existence. History is replete with structures and monuments from ancient civilisations that stand as epitomes to DIY. The two World Wars and their aftermath further made self-reliant activities a necessity and as always, societies adapted to the prevalent context.