Cocaine worth Rs 10 crore seized from South African woman at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1 kg of cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from a South African woman who landed at Chennai airport a week ago. The Chennai Customs was also part of the operation, an official NCB release said.

“Fredelin Bethamaree concealed the narcotic drug inside neatly packed silver plastic sheets in her ladies bag. The drug was sourced from Ethiopia,” an NCB official said, adding that further investigation is under way.

According to sources, the woman landed in Chennai on July 2 from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

She was carrying three bags with her, of which one contained the contraband. She was supposed to allegedly deliver the drug to receivers in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Agencies are also investigating if she had travelled to India earlier and was involved in trafficking drugs during those visits. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.