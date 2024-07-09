Three threaten YouTuber at Ritchie Street in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested by Chintadripet police for allegedly threatening a YouTuber who was recording a video near Ritchie Street. The victim, Nandha, uploaded a video of the incident on his YouTube channel and it went viral.

“On Saturday, Nandha went to buy an electronic part for his mobile phone along with a friend. They videographed the purchase at the shop. As they were returning from the shop, a tipsy man waylaid them and asked them to record him too, claiming that he was a gaana singer.

When they refused, the man and his friends threatened the duo and snatched the camera. They later returned it,” a police source said.

Nandha uploaded the video on his YouTube channel and it went viral on social media. Subsequently, Chintadripet police nabbed Sridhar (20), Parthiban (21) and Kishore (20), all residents of Perambur. Sridhar already has a hurt case pending against him. After an inquiry, they will be sent for judicial remand.