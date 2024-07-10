In a ‘Kafkaesque’ reality

CHENNAI: What if you woke up one day, having been turned into a monstrous vermin?

In a darkroom on the first floor of Goethe-Institut last week, the realms of escape rooms, virtual reality and classic literature converged to reawaken this absurd situation first conceived by German writer Franz Kafka. The fantastical elements of Die Verwandlung (The Metamorphosis) came to life as visitors drew the headsets over their faces, immersing themselves in the VRWandlung Experience.

Franz Kafka is regarded as one of the more complex figures in literary history, and his works have been extensively studied under an umbrella of disciplines, including English, History, Philosophy and Psychology. This June marked the centenary of Kafka’s passing, and his 140th birthday would have coincided with the first week of July. To commemorate his life, Goethe-Institut rolled out a series of themed events in a week dedicated wholly to the writer.

Kafka in VR

The VR graphics were developed by a team of 30 led by Mika Johnson over six months, after which it was used in an international travelling exhibition. The multisensory simulation recreated the bedroom belonging to the protagonist of The Metamorphosis, Gregor Samsa, in incredible detail. Right from the snow outside the window and the portrait over his writing desk to the photographs stashed away in the cupboard drawers, the VR environment mapped out descriptions from the novella with utmost care. When users looked around the room and gazed in the mirror, they would find the reflection of an insect staring back, moving its limbs as they did.

To supplement the visuals designed by Czech animators, dialogues sounded through the speaker system in a replication of the first scene in the book. While Gregor’s family urged him to open the door in the background, players were tasked with the objective of finding a key hidden in the room to do so. Moving their joysticks around, they could interact with their surroundings — peering under the bed, opening drawers and rifling through letters followed until they found the key to exit. “This was the first exposure to Kafka for many students who tried out the VR experience. It motivated them to read the book by themselves to find out what happens after the door is unlocked,” says student-volunteer Sudharshan.

The entire week was a heartfelt dedication to Kafka and his indelible mark on the world. “It is an unusual concept, so people found it intriguing. We wanted to let them know that Kafka’s writing is not as complex as it seems,” says Subhasri Vijaykumar, head of Information & Library, Goethe-Institut. “We wanted to let people know that Kafka’s writing is not complex. We took inspiration from his popular works like The Metamorphosis and his letters and tied them with something mundane like cooking or something they were able to connect to, like Kollywood,” she adds. It was a simple melding of cultures.