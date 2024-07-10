Mom has kids kidnapped from school; two arrested

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu police have arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping of two siblings from a school on Monday. The police said the suspects – Gokul and Saravan – had taken the children, who had been living with their father, to their mother as she had asked them.

Later that night, the children were traced near Ranipet with their mother. “The parents of the children aged 11 and 7 years got separated a few years ago. They were staying with their father.

On Monday afternoon, during the lunch break, an unidentified duo kidnapped the siblings and took them in a car. In the evening, when their father came to pick them up, they were missing,” police said.

Following the father’s complaint, four special teams were formed and the children were traced to Banavaram village in Ranipet. Preliminary investigation suggested the alleged involvement of the mother’s friend, who had accompanied the suspects and made the kids talk to their mom before taking them in the car. The kids were taken to Chengalpattu to be produced before the crime against women and children wing.