Not enough vehicles to clear waste from Visweshapuram dump yard

CHENNAI: Only two months after a large-scale clean-up initiative at the Visweshapuram dump yard near Thiruneermalai in Tambaram, the ground is again overflowing as waste is spilling on the road. The reason - Tambaram corporation has decided to use the ground for dumping solid waste from zones 1 and 2.

Earlier, 40 vehicles transferred the waste daily from the dump yard to a legacy waste landfill in Appur village daily, however, now only 12 vehicles are being operated, resulting in the spill over.

Previously, zone 1 used Visweshapuram as a dump yard, while another one on the 200ft Radial Road was designated for zone 2. However, the Radial Road dump yard was cleared and shifted to Srinivasapuram, a kilometre from Visweshapuram dump yard, due to the construction of a clothing store. After residents near Srinivasapuram raised concerns, waste from zone 2 has been dumped at Visweshapuram since the last six months.

“The merging of solid waste dumping for zones 1 and 2 is temporary. Efforts are underway to find a designated space for zone 2 to resolve the issue. Earlier 40 vehicles transferred waste daily, now only 12 vehicles do so.

On July 15, a tender will be issued to clear the dump yard by transferring waste to Appur landfill. Once the tender is issued, waste removal will increase significantly, ensuring effective clearing,” Tambaram Corporation city health officer told TNIE.

In zone 1, around 72 waste collection vehicles operate daily. After partially segregating and sending biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to the respective solid waste management units, the inert waste is brought to Visweshapuram.

The working hours for sanitary workers at the dump yard have also extended, as the number of unloading vehicles has doubled. Vehicles also visit intermittently to transfer waste to Appur. “Earlier, when only zone 1 used this dump yard, we were able to finish our work by 3-4 pm as there were fewer vehicles to unload. Nowadays, we have to wait here till 6pm,” said a 26-year-old sanitary worker at Thiruneermalai.