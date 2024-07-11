In conversation with monologues

CHENNAI: Hourglasses, stopwatches, and clocks slowly tick away, and time, whether encapsulated in a clock or not, slips away sand-like. Childhood lessons teach us to read the hands of timepieces and commit to memory: 60 seconds make a minute and 60 minutes an hour. Our idea of duration and how we read it today comes from the ancient Babylonian civilisation’s mathematical sexagesimal (base 60) system. While this ancient land has not stood the test of time, its contributions punctuate our textbooks with headache-inducing quadratic to algebra, and of course, how we read time.
“The Babylonians were great wizards. Anyone who had knowledge of Science, Math, Physics, or Chemistry would be looked upon as a wizard or witch in the past. Even today, look at Oppenheimer, what he discovered still looks like magic to us. There is a thin line between factual and magical. The greater your knowledge, the greater your contribution towards the progress of knowledge,” says Gowri Ramnarayan, writer, journalist, and playwright. Gowri’s fascination with this ancient city and her fears and nightmares of the present led to the creation of the script of ‘Mathematician’.
Set to be staged by Theatre Nisha, this monodrama will transport audiences to 500 BC Babylon and observe the life of Nikor, the state’s chief mathematician, accountant general, and keeper of the seals. As the character meets “his childhood friend Salla again, now the wife of a debauched prince, Nikor is haunted by questions about himself, and what Salla means to him.” Interweaving poetry, dialogue, and music, this one hour and 15 minutes also includes percussion with Vishwa Bharath and Sathya Sharath.
Of strife and stages
In 2009, actor Meera Sitaraman was in the audience watching V Balakrishnan create Nikor. In the backdrop of Hindustani music and Bollywood music, the stage transformed with a story beating with insecurity, revenge, love and longing, loneliness and a sense of pride and loss.
Over a decade later, “in a circle of life”, Meera found herself reading the script and rehearsing lines with director Balakrishnan, to play her rendition of Nikor and seven-eight background characters in March. During her second time donning the costume of Nikor, on a bare stage with no props, Meera will also draw from local folk arts like Silambam and Kalari. “Stripped of externalities, the only person on stage is the actor and word of the playwright. What I envision, I create with my imagination.”
From chief economist Plautus to Salla or a younger Nikor, Meera had to learn to portray other characters while changing vocabulary and learning the intricacies and qualities of each. Monodramas prove to be a challenge to actors and directors. Gowri says, “Monodramas are probably the highest form of drama. How do you create a monodrama where there is only one person and it is not like a movie where you can show different scenes visually. There are no close-ups, mid-shots, or distant-shots. With only one actor on stage, how do you create an entire universe, other characters, locations, and the growth from child to an older person?”
While time’s tides keep turning, human society is punctuated with strife. This story “brings you face to face with what a human is capable of when pushed to a certain extent in their lives and how it is not unseen or unheard of but so possible. Nikor goes through so much that there’s a point of time when there is no ethical code in his life because there has been no ethical code shown to him. He is a product of the circumstances he has grown up in. When that happens, it is dangerous because that is how this particular fascist is born,” Meera says adding the relevance of the play can never be dismissed as long as humans exist.
As Gowri adds, the story is political. “Starting with Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and so many places in Africa, what do you see? Human life is held so cheap and that bothers me. What can I do? I can only write. I can write about my nightmares, fears, and horrors. All my plays are about disturbances. If there is no disturbance, conflict, protest, or resistance, there’s no point in writing a play.”
On what audiences can expect, Meera says, watching live theatre is something in our DNA, and is one of the oldest crafts we have engaged with as a society; it came before music and art. “The engagement with live performance, especially theatre, is reducing. I hope they (feel they) watched a good play and would like to watch more good plays,” she signs off.
The play will be staged on July 13 and 14 at 3 pm and 7 pm at Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.
Price: Rs 300