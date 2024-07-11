In conversation with monologues

CHENNAI: Hourglasses, stopwatches, and clocks slowly tick away, and time, whether encapsulated in a clock or not, slips away sand-like. Childhood lessons teach us to read the hands of timepieces and commit to memory: 60 seconds make a minute and 60 minutes an hour. Our idea of duration and how we read it today comes from the ancient Babylonian civilisation’s mathematical sexagesimal (base 60) system. While this ancient land has not stood the test of time, its contributions punctuate our textbooks with headache-inducing quadratic to algebra, and of course, how we read time.

“The Babylonians were great wizards. Anyone who had knowledge of Science, Math, Physics, or Chemistry would be looked upon as a wizard or witch in the past. Even today, look at Oppenheimer, what he discovered still looks like magic to us. There is a thin line between factual and magical. The greater your knowledge, the greater your contribution towards the progress of knowledge,” says Gowri Ramnarayan, writer, journalist, and playwright. Gowri’s fascination with this ancient city and her fears and nightmares of the present led to the creation of the script of ‘Mathematician’.

Set to be staged by Theatre Nisha, this monodrama will transport audiences to 500 BC Babylon and observe the life of Nikor, the state’s chief mathematician, accountant general, and keeper of the seals. As the character meets “his childhood friend Salla again, now the wife of a debauched prince, Nikor is haunted by questions about himself, and what Salla means to him.” Interweaving poetry, dialogue, and music, this one hour and 15 minutes also includes percussion with Vishwa Bharath and Sathya Sharath.

Of strife and stages

In 2009, actor Meera Sitaraman was in the audience watching V Balakrishnan create Nikor. In the backdrop of Hindustani music and Bollywood music, the stage transformed with a story beating with insecurity, revenge, love and longing, loneliness and a sense of pride and loss.

Over a decade later, “in a circle of life”, Meera found herself reading the script and rehearsing lines with director Balakrishnan, to play her rendition of Nikor and seven-eight background characters in March. During her second time donning the costume of Nikor, on a bare stage with no props, Meera will also draw from local folk arts like Silambam and Kalari. “Stripped of externalities, the only person on stage is the actor and word of the playwright. What I envision, I create with my imagination.”