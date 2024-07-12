Railway equipment worth lakhs of rupees gutted in Chennai

CHENNAI: Display units, interlocking systems, computers, dataloggers and other materials used for the maintenance of the railway network’s signal and telecommunication (S&T) wing, worth a few lakhs, were gutted in a fire at the Perambur Carriage and Wagon Workshop on Thursday. No one was injured.

The fire that allegedly broke out at 4am was brought under control by 10am with the help of four fire trucks. Residents spotted fumes coming from the workshop and alerted railway officials around 6am.

According to officials, the materials were stored in a room at the workshop. “The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. An internal committee has been formed to investigate the incident,” said a senior railway official.

The stockyard has a limited staff for maintaining records and are deployed only for day duty, leaving the yard unattended during night hours. Railway staff from the division and workshop visit the yard only when there is a need to shift equipment for maintenance.