Two ADW school teachers suspended for sexual harassment in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two graduate teachers working at an Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) higher secondary school in Sevvapet, Tiruvallur district, have been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by students at the school.

According to sources, the district administration received information that two teachers were behaving inappropriately with the students. Based on the orders of the collector, the district child protection officer, accompanied by counsellors, visited the school and privately inquired with the students, some of whom confirmed the allegations.

Following this, the district child protection officer submitted a report to the collector which was also forwarded to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Directorate for taking disciplinary action against the teachers. Subsequently, the teachers were suspended. The police have also filed a case based on the report and arrested the teachers under the Pocso Act.

Meanwhile, some current and former students staged a protest on Thursday, claiming that the teachers are innocent and have been wrongly accused.