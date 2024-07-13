A celebration of artistic fusion

CHENNAI: A perfect festival of arts not only honours classical or traditional art forms but also embraces audiences who appreciate film, folk, independent, and fusion genres. Providing a platform for various artistes and bands is the The Yagnaraman July Fest (YJF), an eclectic arts festival organised by Krishna Gana Sabha that returns this year with a powerful celebration that transcends genres and languages.

“The Yagnaraman July Fest has been happening since 2008, and it’s a confluence of elements from different genres — contemporary, mixed genre, and various art forms coming together,” says Saashwathi Prabhu, CEO of Krishna Gana Sabha. The event is founded in memory of R Yagnaraman, the founder-secretary of the Sabha, and the fest takes forward his vision. “When artistes collaborate on an experimental platform, there is always a sense of curiosity and high expectations to be fulfilled. Creative elements will be the biggest takeaways from this festival,” she says.

YJF 2024, with its acclaimed performers rooted in classical traditions yet eager to explore the boundless possibilities within their art forms, promises to offer audiences a blend of the classical and the contemporary. On July 13, Friends in Harmony, featuring renowned singers Saindhavi, Gowtham Bharadwaj, and Haricharan Seshadri, will take the stage. This 90-minute concert is designed to showcase the musicians’ roots in Carnatic music while also exploring their inspirations from other genres of Indian classical music and old Tamil cinema songs with classical ragas.

“We want to show how our traditional roots influence and inspire us across various genres,” says Saindhavi. The artistes will also celebrate their admiration for Bharatiyar’s poetry, non-film Hindi music, Thumris, Ghazals, and Bhajans. “Bringing together all these influences in a single concert is a dream come true,” says Gowtham while Haricharan adds, “This performance is about more than just music; it’s about sharing our passion and connecting with the audience on a deeper level.”

Another anticipated performance is ‘Dhruva: Songs of Faith’, a dance tribute to Lord Hanuman, and ‘Yellige: Where to, Where from?’ uses movement and metaphor to explore life’s journey, blending personal experiences with universal themes. These will be presented on July 14. “Through these performances, we aim to connect deeply with our audience,” says Krishna Manognya Balaraju, artistic director of Aayana Dance Company.

YJF 2024 promises to be a rich tapestry of cultural heritage and innovative artistry, inviting audiences to experience the magic of a festival that honours the past while embracing the future.

Date: July 13 and 14

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

Venue: Dr Nalli Gana Vihar, Krishna Gana Sabha, T Nagar

For tickets, visit: Tikkl.com