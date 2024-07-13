Care for thy self

CHENNAI : The sound sleep of six to eight hours, waking up to your alarm blaring, and focus on mental and physical health. Are these enough for good health? How about setting aside some time for a walk, eating healthy — rather trying to — or a skincare regime prior to hitting the bed?

Whatever it is that each of us follow, these routines that we habitually perform all day, every day are acts of self-care.

Recognising this concept, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the self-care month, observed between June 24 and July 24. This year marks the fifth anniversary of observing this month.

The WHO’s website states, “By 2030, there will likely be a global shortfall of 10 million health personnel, and a record 130 million people require humanitarian aid. Every year, 100 million individuals become impoverished as a result of having to pay for their healthcare, and at least 400 million people globally lack access to the most basic healthcare services”.

So what exactly is self-care and why is it important? CE delves in to answer these questions.

Different definitions

WHO defines self-care as “the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote their health, prevent disease, maintain health, and cope with illness with or without the support of a health or care worker”. Dr Swamikannu M, director and senior consultant, internal medicine, MGM Healthcare, says, “Self-care can be defined as any action taken by an individual to protect the physical, mental and emotional well-being.”

According to him, “Day-to-day activities that we indulge in like brushing, bathing, eating and sleeping activities that we do without any consciousness and follow it as a habit is self-care.” He adds that physical health requires regular exercise and reducing the consumption of a few ingredients such as oil, salt and sugar. For mental wellness, one can be involved in activities that they enjoy. It can be meeting people or journaling thoughts. While mental and emotional health may overlap, Dr Swamikannu says, “Choose hobbies that you love, like driving and travelling.”

Meanwhile, Dr OT Sabari Sridhar, professor and HOD, Department of Psychiatry, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute suggests that hobbies can be a form of relaxation. “Relaxation is also an important form of self-care. Utilise this time to engage yourself in positive thoughts and negate negativity.” He notes that making time to understand physical and emotional wellness can lower the risk of diseases.

Start from scratch

Good sleep, food and social interaction form the basics of self-care. “The human body is programmed to sleep during the dark (night). Our body is such that at night it goes into sleep mode, helping reduce the chances of hypertension, diabetes, gastritis and others,” he points out. Doctors recommend eight hours of deep sleep ideally between 10 pm and 6 am or from 11 pm to 7 am.