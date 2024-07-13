West Bengal native held for abetting wife’s suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife at Kovalam in Chengalpattu district.

The suspect has been identified as Dibankar Sarkar, a carpenter. Quoting the neighbours, a police officer said Sarkar and his wife Ramba Burman (23), a house keeping staff in nearby companies, used to quarrel frequently.

He said on Thursday morning, Sarkar locked the house from outside and left. “Since Ramba did not come out for the entire day, the neighbours grew suspicious and looked through the window, only to find the woman lying on the floor,” he said.

The Kelambakkam police broke open the door and sent Ramba to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Dibankar was arrested from Perumbakkam under the charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS. He allegedly confessed to the police that on Thursday morning, he hit Ramba, and she took the extreme step upset over this.

Sources said the couple was married for eight years and does not have children.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)