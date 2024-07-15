Steps on to collect power dues from local bodies

CHENNAI: Tangedco has directed its chief engineers and superintending engineers to expedite the collection of pending dues amounting to Rs 1,364.55 crore from local bodies. A senior official said, “As of April 1, the due from local bodies stood at Rs 1,364.55 crore. In 2022-23, the due was Rs 1,800 crore, and in a year, we have managed to collect Rs 435.45 crore.”

“Many state-run electricity discoms are struggling with their daily operational expenses. Tangedco’s debt is nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and we pay Rs 14,000 crore as interest every year. So, collecting the dues is crucial to avoid further losses. The power ministry has instructed all discoms to disconnect electricity connections, including those of government departments, if dues are not cleared,” another official said.

“Tangedco is regularly holding discussions with corporation mayors, municipal chairpersons, panchayat presidents, and other officials in all districts. We have also requested district collectors to help collect these dues,” he added.