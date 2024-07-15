Suit up for monsoon

CHENNAI: With the climate becoming increasingly unpredictable, sudden and intense downpours are a common occurrence. Driving in these conditions can be challenging and even hazardous if your vehicle isn’t properly prepared. Here are some essential tips to make your car rain-ready.

Precautions for vehicles in monsoon season

Check the wipers: Old or damaged wiper blades need to be inspected and replaced to ensure clear visibility during heavy rains. Wipers play a crucial role in giving a clear view of the road. You can replace either the rubber part of the blade or the entire wiper.

Check the lights and glass: Ensure all headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn indicators are functioning properly to improve visibility for yourself and other drivers. Clean the windshield and windows thoroughly. Use defoggers and air conditioning to keep the windshield and windows clear of fog.

Check the tyres: Ensure all tyres have adequate tread depth to provide proper grip on wet roads. Replace worn-out tyres and maintain the correct pressure in all tyres, including the spare.

Check the brakes: Wet conditions can affect braking performance, so it’s crucial to have the brakes in top condition. If the brakes don’t perform as expected, get them checked and replace any worn-out parts or fluid. Avoid sudden braking on rainy roads.

Check the battery condition: Rains increase the use of lights, wipers, and air conditioning, which can strain the battery. Ensure it is in good condition to avoid breakdowns.

Avoid overspeeding: Reduce speed during rains to maintain better control of your vehicle. Reduced speed allows more time to react to road conditions and other vehicles.

Avoid waterlogged areas: Water can damage the engine and electrical components. Avoid waterlogged roads and deep puddles.

Beware of aquaplaning: When a layer of water builds up between the tyre and the road surface, it’s called aquaplaning, resulting in a loss of traction and control. This typically happens when you enter a waterlogged area at high speed. Avoid accelerating or panic-braking. Steer and brake gently. Proper tyre tread depth and air pressure make manoeuvring easier.

If possible, avoid driving during heavy downpours. Planning your journey around the weather is a safer option.