Chennai youth killed in drunken brawl near railway track

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death allegedly in a drunken brawl near Korukkupet railway track on Sunday night. Railway police said the deceased, R Alex Babu, was employed by the Chennai corporation as a dog catcher on a contract basis. On Sunday, Alex and his cousin Mohanraj (37) were consuming alcohol near the railway track.

After some time, an argument broke out between the duo and two other men sitting nearby.

The men sitting nearby soon left the place. Sometime later, a gang came to the spot and attacked Alex and Mohanraj with knives.

Passersby found the two men lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a government hospital, where Alex was declared brought dead. Mohanraj is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Police have arrested seven people, including three minors, in connection with the case. The arrested were identified as S Vigneshwaran (21) alias Appu, M Bharath (19) alias Kisha Bharath, G Sanjay (19), M Vignesh alias Kosu Vignesh (19) and three minors.