To preserve impermanence

“Life is short but art lives forever”.
Successive centuries have wrecked cultures, ideologies and communities. What often remained at the end of any catastrophic storm was the art that civilisations left behind. From the eroding paintings on ancient cave walls, the towering pyramids of exotic Egypt and the masterpieces that mesmerise us from museum walls, it is only art that has lived long after its creators have vanished.
It may surprise you to know then, that there are artworks that are primarily made with the sole intention of disappearing over time. Artists have always challenged conventions. The traditional idea of the permanence of art too has been questioned and art with expiry dates have often been created. There have also been a multitude of traditional art forms founded on the notion of impermanence.
Tradition transformed
The ritualistic art form of Kalamezhuthu, practiced in Kerala, is said to have originated in the Chola dynasty. This painting in bright colours which has been inspired by the Kerala mural tradition, is done on the floor. A Kalamezhuthu painting begins at a predetermined time and is usually done by men. The patterns may vary but they all pay tribute to Hindu deities. The floor is prepared at first with a paste of rice powder and cow dung and the first line is drawn from east to west. The border lines are then made, colours filled and the painting is only complete when the eyes have been drawn at the end. The artist’s palette consists of only five colours which represent the five elements of nature and are made from natural sources. The paintings are erased at the end of the ritual to symbolise the ephemeral nature of life itself.
Similarly, the Tibetan-Buddhist tradition of creating mandalas or geometric patterns that represents the cosmos, also focuses on the transitory nature of all existence. The coloured sand design is destroyed at the end, in keeping with the core beliefs of Buddhism that everything is impermanent. Even the destruction is highly ceremonial and is done in a certain order.
The humble kolam or rangoli that we adorn our thresholds with, at the crack of dawn, also does not last till the end of the day. Constantly treaded upon or washed away, their impermanence is acknowledged and new ones are drawn the next day.
Momentary graffitis
Graffiti artists are well aware that the fate of their creations is not in their hands. It could be destroyed, removed or disfigured by vandals. And yet, what drives graffiti and street artists to continue portraying their social commentary on city walls and buildings despite the uncertain future of their painstakingly made works? Anonymous artist Banksy’s graffiti’s pop up in unimaginable public locations, boldly proclaiming his messages of social and political relevance. What happens then, after Banksy sprays a wall? In many cases, they have been accidentally removed, and sometimes, they have been painted over by authorities. Many have been taken away by private collectors. However famous an artist may be, the illegality of graffiti art stemming from the fact that it is always done on public property without the consent of the authorities or the rightful owners, unfortunately makes it a temporary art form.
Short-lived sculptures
Several artists have created sculptures that were meant to live short lives. Most are made with materials that do not last or transform along with the passing of time. There have been sculptures made of fruits with the viewers being allowed to take a fruit or two, thus modifying its form over time until it morphs into unintended shapes in the due course of time.
British artist, Anya Gallaccio, works with materials that do not last beyond a few weeks. In her installation, Preserve Beauty, 2,000 red cut flowers were pressed against the wall using glass panes. Over the weeks, the flowers wilted and fell down onto the floor. The decay and their death was a part of the show. And then there are artists like the Japanese sculptor, Kishio Suga who intentionally make sculptures that are fragile and to be destroyed at the end of the show, only to be remade for the next exhibition.
The grains of sand
Sometimes, dire circumstances lead the way to the choices artists make. When acclaimed sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik decided to make sculptures on sand, it was not the philosophy of impermanence that drew him to the medium. It was simply because he did not have the means to buy canvases or paints as a child, and it was his penury that made him resort to this free of cost canvas by the long coastline of Odisha.
Underwater galleries
The ocean bed has turned into galleries for many world famous sculptors. The sea may be an unusual choice but has helped to serve the message of transience for these artists. Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor created the first underwater park in the world by installing sculptures that would develop into artificial coral reefs over time, in order to promote marine life and conserve the ocean. The natural reefs are also thus spared by diverting tourists away with this unique idea. These sculptures could be termed evolving pieces of art as the tidal movement constantly deforms their appearances and nature gradually colonises its core. Yet again, the message of environmental awareness has been the only focus while the durability of the artwork is irrelevant in this context.
Impermanent art has pushed our traditional understanding of art in contemporary times. As the world progresses, perishable artworks that represent the moment are being conceived for immediate consumption. For as Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher stated almost 2,500 years ago, “There is nothing permanent except change.”