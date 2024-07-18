Stunt rig man falls to death during shoot of Sardar 2

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old stunt rig man of Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 died after he accidentally fell from a height of 20 feet while wrapping up the shoot on Tuesday. According to Virugambakkam police, the incident happened at Prasad Studios in Saligramam and the severely injured Elumalai of New Washermenpet was rushed to a private hospital by the crew. However, the stuntman succumbed to his injuries by night.

A press release from the film’s production house, Prince Pictures, confirmed the accident. They said that the tragedy happened after they completed filming a stunt sequence. “Elumalai fell from a platform-like structure that was 20-feet tall and sustained severe injuries,” added the release. The production house and the entire crew extended their condolences to Elumalai’s family.

Based on a complaint from the deceased’s son, a case has been registered.

In the last four years, at least five deaths have been reported in film sets in Tamil Nadu. In 2020, three men died as a heavy-duty light fell on them at the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. In 2022, stunt master N Suresh died after falling from a height on the sets of Viduthalai Part 1.