Two more schools get hoax bomb threats in Chennai

CHENNAI: A private school in Mylapore and one in Foreshore Estate received hoax bomb threats through email in the wee hours of Wednesday. The school authorities alerted the local police who conducted a check along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and found the threats to be hoaxes. The cyber crime police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway.

In the mail, the sender mentioned a mobile number belonging to another person and the police. Police said both emails were sent using the same id. The emails were received around 1:55 am on Wednesday. As soon as the school authorities saw it, they alerted the police.

The schools were already closed on Wednesday for Muharram, the police said. In the first week of July, the then City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said that city police are coordinating with international agencies to conduct a high-level investigation into the frequent instances of hoax bomb threats in the city.