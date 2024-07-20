Bakes that lend a hand

CHENNAI A sweet aroma of compassion and community spirit is about to fill the air once again as Tiara Kids is gearing up to host its 5th Charity Bake Sale. The event isn’t just about indulging in Chennai’s finest homemade treats, but it’s about making a difference in the lives of underprivileged children in need of specialised healthcare.

The idea behind the Charity Bake Sale was simple — to create a fundraiser that is accessible to everyone while showcasing the talent of almost 50 home chefs. As Aparna Guhan Shyam, CEO, Tiara Kids, says, “It’s a celebration of community, compassion, and hope. By being at the event, you are playing a vital role in making a positive impact on these young lives.”

The organising team, led by Tiara Kids along with dedicated volunteers and supported by donors, has worked to ensure each bake sale surpasses the last. Tiara Kids is a non-profit organisation committed to enhancing children’s health. Since 2012, they have facilitated life-saving treatment access for more than a thousand disadvantaged families with children in need, shares the team. They started their Charity Bake Sale in 2017. Despite facing challenges like the temporary hiatus due to COVID-19, the spirit of the team has only strengthened.

“This year’s Charity Bake Sale is our most unique yet,” shares Sreelakshmy, communications associate, Tiara Kids. “We’re expanding our cause to support haemophilia, cancer, and congenital heart diseases. Enjoy a diverse range of delicious treats from top local bakers,” she adds.