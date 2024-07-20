Clash breaks out between lawyers at Egmore court complex, four hurt

CHENNAI: A clash broke out between two groups of lawyers inside the Egmore Court Complex on Friday afternoon. Four men, who sustained injuries in the attack, were taken to a government hospital. A police source said that the clash broke out as one group claimed that the other group was poaching their clients. The police are yet to register an FIR as no formal complaint had been lodged till Friday evening.

According to a police source, one lawyer picked up a chair and slammed it into the other group during a heated argument. This led to a fisticuffs between the groups. Police personnel who were present nearby pacified both groups.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. A police source said, “All the injuries were minor. The injured men were treated at a hospital and later sent home.” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N Kothandaraj visited the spot and asked the police to take action against those involved.