Man attacks girl outside college in Chennai, kills self

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, who attacked a 20-year-old girl outside her college with a knife and stabbed himself when onlookers tried to catch him on Thursday, died at a hospital on Friday. The Maduravoyal police have registered a case.

The deceased, Ravichandran, a mason, was a distant relative of the girl. He was residing with his wife and two sons in Maduravoyal. A relative from Tiruvannamalai, who got his daughter admitted to a college near Maduravoyal, made the girl stay with Ravichandran’s family as he could not afford hostel fee.

A police officer said, “Ravichandran started making inappropriate advances towards her. After she complained about this to Ravichandran’s wife, the woman reprimanded her husband and sent the girl to a hostel. On Thursday evening, Ravichandran went to the girl’s college. As she came out, he threatened her. When the girl refused to talk to him, he took out a knife and slashed her hands.”

Hearing her screams, people tried to apprehend him. Though Ravichandran tried to threaten the crowd, he tried to kill himself after realising that he could not escape, police said. Police rushed to the spot and admitted both of them to a hospital. Ravichandran died on Friday morning.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)