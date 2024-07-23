Missing teen’s body exhumed from field near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, six arrested

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy who went missing on June 10 was found murdered and buried in a field near Tiruvallur on Sunday. The police arrested six people, including a minor, who were sent to judicial custody. The police said there was an ongoing tussle between the deceased and the gang, many of whom he had known for a long time. The body was exhumed in the presence of revenue officials and sent for postmortem.

According to the Manavalan Nagar police, the deceased was identified as R Praveen Kumar of Murukanchery near Tiruvallur, a daily wage labourer. He has a murder case pending against him in Sriperumbudur, the police said. On the night of June 10, Praveen told his parents that he was going to the nearby lake to answer nature’s call. However, he did not come back home. In the morning, the family lodged a missing person complaint and a case was registered.

“A search was conducted near the lake and areas nearby. There was no trace of Praveen. During the inquiry, the now arrested group, who were considered his friends, were also questioned but they had claimed innocence. However, after a couple of weeks when the case did not make any headway, the friends were brought in for questioning again,” a police source said.