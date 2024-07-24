Kancheepuram councillors protest against Corporation Commissioner, demand transfer

CHENNAI: A section of councillors in Kancheepuram Corporation, cutting across party lines, including ruling DMK, staged a sit-in protest at corporation office on Tuesday, condemning alleged bias shown by Corporation Commissioner M Senthil Murugan and demanding his transfer. Around 30 of the 51 councillors reached the office and requested a copy of the attendance register and the agenda of the last council meeting held on March 12. When the commissioner refused to provide the documents, the councillors began the protest.

AIADMK councillor S Sindhan alleged the commissioner had always ignored grievances of councillors and supported Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj. When the councillors submitted petition for a no-confidence motion against the mayor, the commissioner refused to accept it. Sindhan added that the commissioner falsely marked the attendees of the March 12 council meeting as absent.

When contacted, Murugan told TNIE that the councillors were marked absent as they did not sign the attendance register. Regarding the meeting agenda, he said the meeting on March 12 was cancelled due to non-cooperation of the councillors. Following a petition by rebel councillors to the collector, a council meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion against mayor has been slated for July 29.