Teacher shortages disrupt classes in North Chennai Corporation schools

CHENNAI: The delay in filling teacher vacancies in corporation schools in north Chennai is affecting daily classes and quality of education. For example, a school in North Chennai, considered to be among the best performing middle schools, has not been conducting maths classes for two weeks. Another middle school in Ennore with a strength of 525 students has only six teachers.

As teachers and parents hope the vacancies get filled through the school management committee, teachers are being temporarily assigned for a week or two to these corporation schools from other schools.

In the corporation middle schools in north Chennai, despite having a large number of students, about 50% or less of the teacher posts have been filled, according to sources.

At the Chennai Middle School in Tsunami Quarters near Ennore, there are 525 students and six teachers, including the headmaster, which is far below the sanctioned strength of 17 teachers. The vacant post includes seven secondary grade teachers, two BT Assistants and two additional teacher posts.

B Vignesh (25), an alumnus of the school, who now supports it through an NGO, said, “Most of the available teachers are English instructors, but they are also responsible for teaching science, social science, and mathematics. Additionally, a few teachers from neighbouring corporation schools visit weekly to provide supplementary instruction, but they reportedly often repeat the topics and homework.”