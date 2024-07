5-hour power cut in parts of Chennai on July 26

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to facilitate maintenance work.

Tambaram: Mudichur, Parvathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Road, KVT Kirin City, Chelliyamman Temple Street, Pallava Nagar, Old Perungalathur Main Road, Parvathy Nagar, Rajakeepakkam, Ganesh Nagar, Velachery Road, Chittalapakkam Main Road, Thirumal Nagar, Mehta Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Sundaram Colony, Chelly Nagar, Maruti Nagar Main Road, and Manawala Nagar Main Road.

Avadi: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, MGR Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Otravadai Street, Gangatharan Street, Lakshmi Amman Temple Street, Ambedkar Street, VOC Street, Reddy Street, St Anthony Koil Street, NSK Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street.

Maduravoyal: Alapakkam, Porur Garden, Vanagaram, Rajesh Estate, Chettiar Agaram to Main Road, Om Shakti Nagar, Mahalashmi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi, Ponniamman Temple Street, ICL main street, and Numbal Urban Tree.

Arumbakkam: Nerkundram, Jayalakshminagar, Balakrishnanagar, Dhanalakshminagar, Moogambigainagar, Janakiraman Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi annex, Balakrishnanagar, Bhuvaneswarinagar, Sakthinagar, NT Patel road, Krishna nagar.

Ambattur: Ponniammannagar, Rajankuppam, Metro city ph-I, VGN Mahalakshminagar, Yadaval street, Perumalkoil street. Parts of Guindy, Sholinganallur and Adyar will also be affected.