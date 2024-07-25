History sheeter gets 12 years rigorous imprisonment for peddling drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: A trial court for NDPS cases in Chennai on Tuesday convicted a 29-year-old history sheeter from Tondiarpet for peddling sleeping pills and sentenced him to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment. In September 2021, New Washermenpet police arrested ‘Manga’ Sathish near Vaidyanathan flyover in Tondiarpet after 1,260 Nitrazepam tablets weighing 705 gm and two kg of ganja were found in his possession. Two of his alleged accomplices had escaped the scene, but were later arrested based on Sathish’s statement.

During the trial, the counsel for the accused argued that the seized contraband was produced before the court after 126 days and it took one more month for the lab report to arrive. However, the judge noted that the samples of the tablets and ganja were taken on the day of the seizure, packed separately and marked with detailed labels along with signatures of Sathish, witnesses and the policemen.

Signature of the remand magistrate was also taken. These were verified by the court when the seized items were produced before them as well, the judge noted, adding that since the samples were tightly sealed and packed, the delay would not affect the nature of the contraband.

The judge pointed out that the commercial quantity for Nitrazepam as notified by the Union Finance Ministry is 500 gm and the quantity seized was above this limit. Sathish was fined Rs 1.7 lakh as well. The trial court also acquitted the two other co-accused, stating that there was no evidence or document to substantiate the charges against them.