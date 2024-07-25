Rethin, Maaya advance in Indium software AITA tennis championship

Sreenath Kumar hits ton

Sreenath Kumar scored 109 to help Kancheepuram overpower Kallakurichi 215/6 by 72 runs in TNCA Inter Districts U-16 Tournament 2024-25 (P R Thevar Trophy). Brief scores: Vellore (Group A): Thiruvallur 151 in 46.4 ovs (S Tarun 30, S Logesh Ram Sankar 3/16) bt Tenkasi 62 in 38 ovs (RS Sujith 4/7); Namakkal 228/10 in 47.5 ovs (MG Nithilan 57, SR Pawan Kishore 40, A Vikas 30, Abhilash 3/48) bt Cuddalore 140/9 in 50 ovs (Jeevandharan 39, AS Aswin Adhav 3/27); Dindigul (Group B): Nilgiris 176 in 50 ovs (SU Muhammed Raseen 66, A Crispin Samuel 44) lost to Dindigul 180/6 in 41.1 ovs (SP Dhashwin 61 n.o, N. Sasikumar 40); Pudukkottai 213/8 in 50 ovs, (GS Kousik 63, R Vijay Balaji 33, R Karthikeyan 35 n.o) bt Ariyalur 85 in 29 ovs (V Vignesh 6/35); Ranipet (Group C): Tirupattur 74 in 39 overs (S Abhishek 4/9, T Muthu Krishnan 3/24) lost to Virudhunagar 75/5 in 18 ovs (Mohammad Sadaan 4/38); Kancheepuram 287 in 48.4 ovs (Sreenath Kumar 109, R. Balamurugan 5/44) bt Kallakurichi 215/6 in 50 ovs (Bharani Selvan 40, N Deva 56); Salem (Group D): Salem 153 in 50 ovs (S Pugal 32, T Sanjay 34, KS Pranav Aadithya 3/37, N Ragavan 3/17) lost to Coimbatore 156/8 in 41.1 ovs (N Ragavan 41, N Ritvik 36, A Anish Duke 4/42); Mayiladuthurai 198 in 49.5 ovs (M Srivatsan 44, AV Nadhin Prakash 4/43) bt Dharmapuri 183 in 47.3 ovs (B Tharun 43, Akash 46, J Diwagar 3/37); Sivagangai (Group: E): Tirupur 140 in 43 ovs (G Yagav Sri Santh 78, V Arun 3/29) bt Tirunelveli 128 in 44.5 ovs (S Arish Rahul 3/16); Theni 105 in 43.2 ovs (R Daksh Anirudh 33, RN Krithick Kannan 3/21) lost to Krishnagiri 107/2 in 28.1 ovs (B Sudhersan 60 n.o); Thoothukudi (Group F): Kanyakumari 238 in 47.3 ovs (R Riyan Dhas 126 n.o, J Jebas Thiraviam 3/59) bt Thoothukudi 89 in 34 ovs (MG Aadhith Retnesh 4/10); Thiruvarur 149 in 43.1 ovs (S Barath 30, S Yashraj 40, SV Harikesh 3/22) bt Thanjavur 109 in 43.4 ovs (S Arya 34, S Yashraj 3/22, S Senthil Murugan 3/26); Erode 217/7 in 50 ovs (Nitheesh Kumar 92, Ridam Kumar 40) bt Perambalur 55 in 31 ovs (S Mohammed Rafan 5/11); Nagapattinam 128 in 44.2 ovs (P Santhosh 3/19, Pranav Rapo 4/32) lost to Madurai 129/5 in 43.4 ovs (M Ashwath 30 n.o); Thiruvannamalai (Group H): Chengalpattu 266 in 48.2 ovs (S Appurva Kumar Sahoo 97, S Rohith Jayapandi 35) bt Ramanathapuram 88 in 31.4 ovs (G Devesh 4/21); Villupuram 155 in 48.2 ovs (S Jaya Adhithya 53) bt Karur 100 in 32.2 ovs (S Jaya Adhithya 3/11).

Good response for Sports for Change initiative

HCL Foundation hosted the Sports for Change (SFC) National Finals 2024 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Sports for Change initiative aims to promote sports as an integral part of holistic education and nurture young talent from underserved communities. This year, over 15,000 children from government schools, regular sports programs and communities have participated in the competition, with 800 plus talented athletes advancing to the national finals.

The national finals will feature participants from 12 states and two Union Territories across 40 plus districts. These young athletes have been identified through rigorous training, screening camps and intense qualifiers at district, state and zonal levels. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as champions in the North and South Zone qualifiers, respectively. The event will provide a platform for these budding sports champions to showcase their skills and compete for the SFC Champions 2024 title.

Aakash in lead

Candidate Master G Aakash continued his dream run by defeating the second Grandmaster in a row in the fourth round of the 21st Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Chess tournament now half way through in Chennai. Aakash handled his pet Sicilian Defense with black pieces to trap the Grandmaster’s king thereby forcing him to resign on his 45th move. Akash leads the show with 3.5 points followed by IM Slizhevsky Alexander with 3 points.