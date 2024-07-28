Auto driver arrested for murdering wife in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old auto driver was arrested by the city police on charges of murdering his second wife. Police said K Thirumurugan (43), a resident of Saligramam, had married the victim T Pushpa (35) and they have two daughters.

He was also married to another woman. Thirumurugan is an alcoholic and used to pick up fights with her often, police said. On Thursday night, after another fight, Thirumurugan left home and went to stay with his mother.

On Friday morning, Pushpa came to her mother-in-law’s place in search of him. However, this soon turned into another heated altercation and in a fit of rage, he stabbed her with a knife and fled the scene, police said.

Though Pushpa was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. Thirumurugan was arrested within a few hours. The knife was also recovered from him.