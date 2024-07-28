In Sathuranga Vettai redux, gang sells ‘gold’ treasure for Rs 6 lakh; one arrested

CHENNAI: In a scene straight out of the Tamil film ‘Sathuranga Vettai’, a couple running a photocopy shop were conned of Rs 6 lakh by a gang which sold them fake gold jewellery claiming that it was a treasure unearthed at a construction site. Tambaram police said that they have arrested Gita (47) from Chengalpattu, while others are on the run.

A few days ago, Rukimini (34) and her husband were surprised to see three people in their shop speaking in hushed tones about a gold treasure unearthed while they were constructing a home. Piqued by their conversation, they asked the trio and were told that it was a treasure worth several lakhs. To lure them even more, the gang gave them a gold ring to check its authenticity. The couple got it checked at a local jewellery shop, which confirmed it.

Later they approached the trio for purchasing the rest of the treasure. While the gang quoted a price of Rs 12 lakh for one kg, Rukmini and her husband haggled and brought it down to Rs 6 lakh.

The two parties met at a popular restaurant in Tambaram for the transaction, and the couple were advised by the gang not to open the jewellery enroute, as enforcement agencies might catch them and ask for proof of purchase.

When they got home and approached the same jewellery shop to check the gold’s authenticity, they were told it was fake.

The couple later approached the Tambaram police station, which launched a hunt for the gang. Based on cell phone records and CCTV footage at the restaurant, they narrowed it down to a house in Chengalpet, where they managed to arrest only one person and are on the lookout for others.

Around Rs 5.8 lakh in cash was recovered from the house. Police said the gang members are from Mandya in Karnataka and might have conned many people in a similar manner.