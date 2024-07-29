Medal winners’ manifestations

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the Men in Blue (India) and Black Sticks Men (New Zealand) showed their A-game on the field at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium with their hockey sticks. New Zealand’s goalkeeper Dominic Dixon was swift enough to ‘prevent’ the hockey ball from crossing the goal line.

But Indian players were determined to take the ball to its destination — the net or the goal. Defender Sanjay and midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad scored two goals in the second and third quarters, respectively. With a 2-2 tie in score, captain and defender Harmanpreet Singh with his drag-flick — a scoring technique — led the Indian team to win the match.

“New Zealand is a tough team and if we win against them or rather win the first match of the season, it gives the team an upper hand in the tournament,” says Vasudevan Baskaran, a former field hockey player and coach. He was the captain of the playing 11 when India won gold at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

In a chat with CE, Vasudevan Baskaran details the game’s evolution since the ’80s and how it has been played at the Olympics.

Gaming change

“Between 1980 and 1988, we played with a leather ball which usually soaked and became a rugby ball. This required stronger legs and forearms to hit the ball. When the ball became wet, stopping became difficult,” he shares. Later on, in the nineties, the game’s rules changed. This included hip shots and backhand shots, the goalkeeper had more equipment to play with, and many such. According to Vasudevan, these are a few developments which pulled down India’s hockey game.

He points out that the game has become faster now and every player is trained to play every position. “Germany, Belgium, and Argentina play All Hockey. They know how to play, defend, and score. That is why each quarter is for four minutes. The players and coaches are in rotation,” explains Vasudevan. In terms of the field dimensions, he adds, “In our time, there were 50-yard and 25-yard line and the defence line. Now, we have dotted lines and a 5-yard-away rule.”