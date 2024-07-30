Man falls to death while cleaning temple gopuram in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was part of a team that was cleaning a temple in Thiruvanmiyur fatally fell from the temple’s gopuram on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as T Pazhani of Kottivakkam. Pazhani ran a gas cylinder agency in the locality.

He was also a volunteer at Marundeeswarar Temple and headed one of the teams that cleaned the temple premises frequently.

“On Sunday afternoon, eight volunteers led by Pazhani were cleaning the temple, when the 44-year-old climbed the gopuram to clear some plants. However, he accidentally slipped and fell. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he soon succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.

Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway. Police said Pazhani was unmarried and lived alone.

Fatal fall for 13-yr-old from house terrace

Chennai: A 13-year-old boy died after he fell from the terrace of his friend’s house at Vadapalani on Sunday afternoon. The boy, B Prajan, a Class 8 student, climbed atop the water tank on the terrace of his friend’s house while speaking on his phone. He was rushed to a hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.