‘Be an Indian Chef, not French or Italian’

He says, “Last time when I was here for MasterChef India’s audition, there was a guy who made Pathar Ka Gosht, and we became mad about the dish. I have never seen such a kind of dish anywhere. The Poha here is very different, which is like a full meal. The street food here is generic. The dish that made me crazy is Khatti Palak, which I ate here for the first time. I just celebrate the food here. I have taken a pickle from here, and there is a new dish coming up in my restaurant where I will use this pickle as a dip. I get inspiration from the smallest things. Last afternoon, I had jackfruit, and I have been eating it ever since. I have never eaten such sweet jackfruit; we find it here on the streets. Even the Jamun here is so sweet.”

As a Michelin Star Chef, he wishes to see upcoming chefs from the industry awarded with similar accolades. “My wish is to see one Jain Chef as Michelin. It is my dream. I cannot be one of them, but I can support that system,” he mentions.

Chef Vikas, who has simple food preferences, also loves Odia food. “I am in love with the food, I am in love with the simplicity of the food. Everyone talks about Bengali cuisine and so many dishes from Bengali cuisine. Well, the origin of it is so much from Odisha, and once you travel to the place, you feel that these are simple things with very little ingredients. This cuisine needs a much bigger platform for celebration.”

Holding a restaurant in New York and having international experience, he shared his views on the difference between Indian and international cuisine. “Indian food is still soulful; it is not industrialised. There, the food is all industrialised and spread across different places. Indian food still retains a big soul. As independent thinkers, we know which restaurant is made for us. The restaurants outside our country are very whitewashed, especially the Indian restaurants.”

Giving out an inspirational message to all the budding chefs and home cooks, he says, “Just keep going. India is your base, and I see the trend of everyone wanting to be a French or Italian Chef. I would like to tell them that the reason I am standing here is because I represent a purpose. If I were a French chef, you wouldn’t have celebrated me because I would have represented someone’s grandmother in Burgundy. We have our own heritage, and we need to represent that. Those people are not doing it for us, but we are doing it for them. Feel the pleasure of representing our country.”