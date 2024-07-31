Chennai corpn wants to revise upper limit of professional tax

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has sought the revision of the upper limit for professional tax, which is now fixed at Rs 2,500 per annum per person, under Article 276 of the Constitution. The proposal for this will be sent through the state government to the centre, so as to enable the city corporation to increase the professional tax levied on the higher income brackets with a half yearly income of Rs 60,000 and above.

Under the provisions available now, the civic body has proposed a 25%-35% hike in professional taxes for those with a half yearly income of Rs 21,000- Rs 30,000, Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 and Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000.

In order to increase the tax for those with a half yearly income of Rs 60,001-Rs 75,000 and upwards of Rs 75,000 brackets, the upper limit of Rs 2,500 under article 276 of the Constitution needs to be revised. These brackets are now taxed Rs 1,025 and Rs 1,250 per half year. The city corporation is unable to revise this since further increase would exceed the higher limit of Rs 2,500 per annum.

Article 276 of the Constitution empowers states to levy taxes on professions, trades, callings, and employments. The tax rates are increased once in five years and the taxes were last revised from the first half year of 2018-2019 and is now due for revision under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Rules 2023.

“This is only a proposal and the state government will take a call on the matter. By the proposed revisions, the increase in revenue is expected to be meagre but it will help our overall operations,” said a senior corporation official.