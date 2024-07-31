Gala for a greater good

CHENNAI: My Bungalow, a banquet hall on Eldams Road in the city, was adorned with yellow flowers, leaves, white lights, colourful banners, and posters, welcoming Chennaivasis on Tuesday. On one side, women dressed in shades of pink chanted in chorus “Ganapati Bappa Moraya”, and on the other, vendors were setting up their stalls telling “Ippadi vanga anna (come this way, brother)” or “Inga vechidunga (keep it here)”.

At the front steps, Reshma Chandak, the event organiser, greeted the participants and said, “Welcome you all, we are gathered here to spread positivity and hope.” The Festive Fiesta exhibition is an annual fundraiser conducted by Friends of Tribal Society (FTS) and Chennai Mahila Samiti — both are non-governmental organisations.

“We have been organising fundraisers for 15 years now under various names. For the last six years, it has been Festive Fiesta because festivals are those periods when people enjoy and have fun and that is what we want from the people who visit our stall, to enjoy and have fun,” said Vishaka Pandya, organiser of the exhibition.

Joyful junction

Microfibre towels, jewellery, denim clothes, co-ord sets, home accessories, gift items, children’s toys and kitchen masalas were a few products on display. The proceeds from the exhibition go to the education of tribal children and the upliftment of rural India. “The students are given basic education, not the one taught at a school, but the panchmukhi shiksha which involves sanskaar (manners), self-employment and more,” added Shalini Mithan, member of the organising team.

To date, more than 83,000 schools and 22,15,000 students have had a direct impact from the NGOs. “We focus on providing literacy skills by emphasising modern values such as physical education and yoga. The yearly budget is Rs 22,000 to adopt a village and skill them to be self-reliant,” shared Reshma. Additionally, Veena Jhaver, president of the organisation shared, “It makes me very happy to look at the impact we have created and I want to thank all who have been a part of our journey,” and declared the exhibition open.