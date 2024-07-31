Natural ways to boost immunity

Ginger: Ginger is one of the important medicinal plants that naturally occurs in many countries. It is a rich source of bioactive compounds such as phenolic groups, alkaloids, and steroids, which have medicinal effects. They are reported to demonstrate antiemetic, antipyretic, analgesic, antiarthritic, and anti-inflammatory activities. Ginger and its bioactive compounds show effective antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, herpes simplex virus, human respiratory syncytial virus and Chikungunya virus.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon has been prominently used in traditional Chinese, Indian, Persian, and Unani medicine for a long time. It can be also used as a material for medical products and has high economic value. It is used for conditions like flatulence, amenorrhea, diarrhoea, toothache, fever, leukorrhea, common cold, and headache. It has also been reported that the regular use of cinnamon averts throat infections.

Clove: Clove is globally used in medicine as an antiseptic against contagious diseases due to its antimicrobial activities against oral bacteria. Clove is also used in the food industry due to its antimicrobial activities for increasing shelf life. FDA has confirmed the safety of clove buds, clove oil, eugenol, and oleoresins as a food supplement. The WHO has given the acceptable daily uptake of clove in humans is 2.5 mg/kg body weight. Eugenol exhibits broad antimicrobial activities against both gram-positive, gram-negative, and acid-fact bacteria, as well as fungi. Cloves are well known also for their antiemetic (relieves nausea and vomiting) and carminative properties.

Black Pepper: Pepper has significant biological properties and its bioactive compounds are used in medicine, preservatives, and perfumery. Piperine, a dynamic alkaloid of black pepper, is widely used in the as conventional system of medicine (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Tibetan medicine). It contains major pungent alkaloid piperine which is known to possess many interesting pharmacological properties such as antihypertensive, anti-Alzheimer’s, antidepressant, antiplatelets, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antipyretic, anti-tumor, anti-asthmatic, analgesic and antim­icrobial.

Basil: The essential oils of these plant materials have been used extensively in food, perfumery, dental, and oral products for many years. Basil is a natural spice that possesses antimicrobial activities as many studies have reported. The essential oils of basil have been reported to show activity against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, and parasites. The components are used as remedies for treating disorders such as viral ocular, respiratory, and hepatic infections.

A STOREHOUSE OF MEDICINES

In India, 20,000 plant species have been recorded with medicinal value, but more than 500 traditional communities use only about 800 plant species to treat different diseases.