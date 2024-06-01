Echoes of ecological balance

CHENNAI: In the fantastical realm of Earthsea, a story revolves around teachers and students, portraying the bond between an elderly wizard and his apprentice as they endeavour to halt an impending earthquake. This is the plot of Ursula K Le Guin’s ‘The Bones of the Earth’ in a nutshell. The author’s work resonates with themes of balance, responsibility, and environmental stewardship. In today’s world, it is important to discuss her works and initiatives towards environmental conservation. This was the idea the students and teachers of Sai University had when they opted to work on the theatrical production of ‘Bones of The Earth’ for 78 students. Literary scholar, theatre actor, and indie musician Akhila Ramnarayan who teaches at the University says, “I went to a climate education conference at Azim Premji University earlier this year where all the experts emphasised on the need for simple, powerful, and positive stories that inspire reflection on our lives in the anthropocene and catalyse climate action. That was the real inspiration for choosing this short story by Le Guin. It’s my favourite piece in ‘Tales from Earthsea’.”

Stressing that mental health and cognitive effects on today’s students is a pressing issue, Akhila says, “The way students learn now is radically different from previous generations. As educators, we need to be mindful of these changes, adapt to address a diversity of learning styles and needs.” The Literary and Artistic Appreciation foundation course at the university taught by Akhila, Meenakshi Srihari, Grace Joy, Ankita Kushwaha, Megha Kapoor, and Priyanga Pughazh paved the way for the theatre production. It immerses students from diverse academic backgrounds into the world of theatre. On the background work, Akhila says, “We had expert help from Chennai-based playwright-director V Balakrishnan’s Theatre Nisha, who did a series of acting workshops for the students. Music composer and director Vedanth Bharadwaj stepped in for a workshop on soundscapes for theatre and film. Theatre producer and designer B Charles also worked with our students at his performance space Medai, giving them hands-on introduction to lighting design. Asian College of Journalism agreed to let us stage our little play at their state-of-the-art MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, for which we are very grateful.”