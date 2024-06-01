Five hectares gutted as ‘man-made’ fire sweeps Perumbakkam marshland in Chennai

CHENNAI: Despite containment efforts, the forest fire in Perumbakkam marshland that started on Thursday night, continued to spread on Friday before being completely put out by 5.30pm. However, forest personnel continued to stay put on the ground looking out for the last remaining embers that may potentially trigger another round of forest fire. Over five hectares of the reserve, predominantly grasses, were gutted.

While the inquiry is under way on what caused the fire, Chennai district forest officer A Saravanan told TNIE that the fire was suspected to be man-made. “We doubt some individuals in the adjacent patta land burnt waste and sparks from there came with the wind into the marsh.”

The smoke from the fire has choked many residental localities in the neighborhood. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman M Jayanthi said a team was monitoring the air quality in the area.

The fire was first reported at around 9pm on Thursday and forest and fire personnel managed to put it off by midnight. But, fresh fires were reported on Friday morning as the sun started beating down.

Around 30 forest staff, including anti-poaching watchers, and 20 fire service personnel were pressed into action from Thursday night. The dry dead grass, zero soil moisture and surface heat due to harsh summer made their job difficult.