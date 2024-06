CHENNAI : A small portion of Kodambakkam’s Arcot Road caved in on Saturday, affecting traffic for a brief period. While it is not clear why the cave-in took place, some social media posts attributed it to Chennai Metro rail work in the neighbourhood. However, CMRL commented on an X post saying that they are not doing any work at the location currently. “ However, our contractor has backfilled the said sinkhole for ease of public use,” the post said.