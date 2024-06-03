Beyond the shadows and solitude

The story is told through the protagonist as a first-person narrative and he has no name. Was it a conscious choice to tell the story in this way as it talks about personal relations and revenge?

It could have been a strategy to tell this story. It is told as a first-person account, but at some point, the narrator mentions his name. Revenge is not the central theme of this story. Through it, the story raises some other basic questions which are ethical in nature. I have raised some definite questions relating to the morality of life. Sharada forgives a man who had sexually assaulted her by saying that it was not him, but someone else. That forgiveness is by itself a kind of punishment. Karunakaran has no option but to accept that punishment.

You have dealt with themes like sexual abuse, revenge, and complexities of interpersonal relationships. How do you write without stretching the themes to become triggering?

The intention is not to provoke bitterness in the reader, but to understand bitterness instead. I want to talk about the miseries caused by rancour. The human mind does not relish bitterness; it wishes to overcome bitterness and move on. But in the case of the narrator, the bitterness that has clung to him does not allow him to move on.

You said in an interview that you wanted to explore the meaning of life through language. What are your inspirations in writing?

Exploring the meaning of life is what drives me as a writer. Put another way, the task of an artist is to explore meaninglessness too. Sharada, the narrator and Karunakaran are all engaged in such exploration. It is a positive emotion. I should always like to believe in such positive emotions.

You have said, “A writer’s job is to find out about lives that he knows nothing of.” What kind of research have you done for writing this book and how challenging was the process?

I didn’t need to do any research. Following from my practice as a creative writer, I reflect on life. I believe that a writer should be vigilant about his creative practice. Actions performed by means of language should be undertaken with a commensurate sense of responsibility.

Who is your favourite character from the book and why?

It must be Sharada. She begins the story. In the end, she also brings it to a conclusion. Sharada and other women like her, women who endure pain and sorrows, are the basis for this story taking the shape of a novel. I wanted to write about those women. Among them, I would pick Sharada as my favourite character. Even Sulochana has known tragedies, and she faces them in her own way. Sharada and Sulo can withstand the pain. Karunakaran, who harbours an intolerable sense of guilt, could also feel guilty for the injustice he has done to Sharada — who knows? I still think about Sharada and Sulo.

Pain is a recurring theme in your work. Do you channelise your pain and grief through your characters and writings?

It is the tragedy of our times. We can never break free from such grief. To get an opportunity for such a release, we have to wait for a very long time.

Do you have a fixed schedule for writing or a process that boosts your creativity?

No. Often, I get lost in deep thought, or focus my attention on reading. There are books that I find thrilling. For example, Agni Nadhi (Tamil translation of Qurratulain Hyder’s Urdu novel, Aag Ka Dariya). It’s a book I go back to again and again.