Chennai likely to see partly cloudy sky

CHENNAI: With the maximum temperature remaining normal in most parts the state for the second consecutive day on Sunday, Chennai is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday with a possibility of light rain in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37-38°C, and the minimum temperature at 28-29°C. On Sunday, Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4°C, and Meenambakkam recorded 38.4°C, both below normal maximum temperature.

Barring a few places, the mercury level has been within normal limits in Tamil Nadu. According to officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is only a small chance of the state experiencing a severe heatwave again.

As per officials, many parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing a decrease in temperature for the past two days after the temperature surpassed 40°C in different northern districts previously. This is due to the rainfall activity triggered by the southwest monsoon and westerlies.

“The southwest monsoon is usually not consistent in the state. However, the temperature tends to decrease when the monsoon triggers rainfall activity. It is unlikely that the state will see temperatures more than the normal limits from now on,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, deputy director general of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai.

As per the forecast, TN is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in some areas until June 8. The maximum temperature is expected to fall by 1-3°C and will likely be near normal to slightly above normal until June 6. Additionally, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet districts.

Meanwhile, Periyakulam in Theni recorded 6.7 cm of rainfall from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm, Kodaikanal in Dindigul recorded 3.2 cm, and Kovilpatti recorded 2.7 cm. Karur Paramathi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5°C, which is 3°C higher than normal, while Erode recorded the highest temperature in the state at 39.6°C, 2°C higher than normal.